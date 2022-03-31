PAID ADVERTISEMENT: ARE YOU READY TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE and MAKE MONEY?

Here’s why officiating high school sports is a win-win: You get to make a meaningful difference in the lives of high school students while filling a critical shortage in our state.

Can’t find a job that will meet your college class schedule?

There is an alternative!

Officiating high school soccer will enable you to schedule matches to meet your class schedule while making extra money!

No soccer officiating experience is required.

-Flexible hours.

-Very good pay.

Sign up for the class held on the YSU campus at: www.ohsaa.org.

April 23 and 24 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

April 30 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Beeghly Center Rms 114-115

For additional information, contact:

Martin Milush – OHSAA Instructor at: mmilush@aol.com