By Ethan Kerr / The Jambar

The Youngstown State University basketball team opened its season with three straight games on the road and closed its second week of the season with the team’s home opener.

The ’Guins won their first game of the season with a 79-71 win over St. Bonaventure University on Nov. 2.

Junior Linus Holmstrom led the team in scoring with 26 points — 18 of his points came from 3-pointers while shooting 46% from the line. Holmstrom also finished the game with eight rebounds, two steals and shot 100% from the free-throw line with four.

Senior Kevin Amoako followed Holmstrom on the stat sheet with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Fifth-year senior Jeff Nwankwo added 11 points and eight rebounds.

However, the team struggled in its second game of the season when the Penguins fell to The Ohio State University 89-65 on Nov. 6. Sophomore Japhet Moupadele led the team in scoring with 16 points.​​

The ’Guins went on their third straight away game where they were defeated by Central Michigan University 91-78 on Nov. 10. Nwankwo and sophomore Jaiden Haynes led the team in scoring with 15 points each.

After trailing at halftime in the home opener for the Penguins on Nov. 14, they defeated Marshall University 74-71. The ’Guins outscored the Thundering Herd 46-37 and shot 50% from the 3-point line in the second half.

Four players scored double-digit points — Amako with 17, Nwankwo with 12 and Haynes and Moupadele with 10 each. Amoako also led the team with 11 rebounds.

With Holmstrom out due to injury, there were some minutes to be filled by players who had not recently seen playing time. Senior Jamar Livingston played the most minutes in the game with 32. Livingston only saw nine minutes of action against Central Michigan University.

Sophomore Jayden Tyler also saw more minutes with 19 minutes against the Thundering Herd. He scored eight points off the bench and scored two free throws in the last seconds of the game to put the ’Guins up by three.

The ’Guins also won the turnover battle with 13 compared to 18 from the Thundering Herds.

The ’Guins will head back on the road when they travel to take on Cincinnati University at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18 where fans can watch on ESPN+.