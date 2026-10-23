Brewers, Rays advance to World Series

By Joshua Robison / The Jambar

In a turn of events for Major League Baseball, the Milwaukee Brewers swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series in four games. The Brewers will advance as the National League representative and compete for its first World Series ring.

The Tampa Bay Rays upset the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Championship Series, with a 4-2 win in the series, and advance to the World Series for the ACLS.

In Game Two of the NLCS on Oct. 12, the Brewers won 7-4 with catcher William Contreras, who batted 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a walk. Second baseman Brice Turang batted 2-for-3 with one RBI and two walks, and designated hitter Christian Yelich batted 2-for-5 with two RBIs.

Game Three ended similarly with a final score of 6-2. Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers led the offensive efforts when he batted 1-for-4 with two RBIs, and shortstop Cooper Pratt batted 3-for-4 and scored one run.

Game Four on Oct. 15 ended the Dodgers’ season as the Brewers won with a final score of 6-4. Bauers led the lineup when he batted 1-for-3 with three RBIs and a walk, followed by Hamilton who batted 2-for-4 with two RBIs, two runs and a walk.

Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani served as the majority of the team’s offense, when he batted 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in the bottom of the second inning.

The Guardians took Game One of the ALCS on Oct. 12 in a final score of 7-3 as right fielder Chase DeLauter batted 3-for-4 and made an RBI from a home run in the sixth inning. Catcher Patrick Bailey batted 2-for-4 with a home run in the seventh.

Other contributors to Cleveland’s offense include designated hitter Jo Adell and first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, who each tailed two RBIs.

The Rays bounced back on Oct. 13 in Game Two with a 3-1 win. Rays starting pitcher Nick Martinez kept Cleveland’s offense at bay as he pitched six innings and earned six strikeouts. Rays catcher Liam Hicks led Tampa Bay’s offense, who batted 2-for-3 and earned two RBIs.

The Guardians squeezed past the Rays in a 3-2 victory Oct. 15 in Game Three. Guardians starting pitcher Gavin Williams earned nine strikeouts in five innings and only gave up two hits.

Center fielder Petey Halpin hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning and led Cleveland’s offensive efforts.

The Rays tied the series once again on Oct. 17 in Game Four with a 7-3 win. First baseman Jonathan Aranda led offensive efforts, who batted 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a walk. Starting pitcher Nick Martinez kept runners off the bases and pitched just over five innings and earned two hits and one run.

Guardians third baseman José Ramírez, second baseman Travis Bazzana and Halpin scratched an RBI each in offensive efforts.

With a 3-1 win, the Rays took the lead in the series in Game Five on Oct. 18. The team totaled 12 hits in the game and center fielder Jonny DeLuca, Aranda and Hicks tailed an RBI apiece on the score card.

The Rays surpassed the Guardians in the ALCS in Game Six on Oct. 19 after a 7-3 win, which advanced Tampa Bay to the World Series.

Fans can watch Game One of the World Series at 8 p.m. Oct. 24 on FOX, Fubo and DirectTV.