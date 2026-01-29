Fiction review:

Wounded and barely alive in the midst of the Civil War, Anders limps into a Black Union regiment in a stolen uniform and claims to be an octoroon. Not only do they believe him but accept him with open arms. Now with his brothers in arms, he starts seeing the war through their eyes questioning everything he was taught to believe. Recommended for fans of historical fiction and satire.

Nonfiction review

Empress Eugenia Di Montijo’s life is put on full display for the first time in Kladstrup and Resnick’s biography. Most often thought of just as “an ornament of the throne,” Empress Eugenia’s innovations, forward thinking and personality come alive and quickly show readers the impact she had on France both politically and culturally. Recommended for adults interested in history.

January 29th

Canva 2 | February 2 nd 6-7:30pm RPG Club | February 3 rd 5-7pm

February 5th